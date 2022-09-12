Week highlights communications resource for low-income Virginians
Lifeline Awareness Week is Sept. 12 to 16, 2022.
The State Corporation Commission (SCC) recognizes the week’s significance to bring attention to Lifeline.
A communications resource for low-income Virginians, Lifeline is administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company and provides a monthly discount of up to $9.25 on qualifying voice and broadband services for eligible subscribers, according to a press release.
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of Virginians staying digitally connected as employees worked from home, students attended class from home and doctors met with patients via telehealth options. Virginians with incomes at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty guidelines are eligible for Lifeline.
If you participate in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA) or Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit, you are also eligible for Lifeline. You may also call 1-800-234-9473 to check your eligibility status.