Waynesboro schools, partners working together to help local families

Waynesboro Public Schools has partnered with several community organizations to help families this holiday season.

At Wenonah Elementary School there has been an outpouring of support from area businesses, churches and other organizations.

“We are truly blessed by the community stakeholders. There are so many people invested in Wenonah and committed to making a difference for our students and families,” said Abby Arey, the principal at Wenonah Elementary.

This year with the help of community partners, 50 Wenonah families have received food boxes for Thanksgiving. In addition, hygiene kits, food, and gifts will be given out to help support them during the December holiday season as well.

“Our community partners are important to us, we value them so much. They have been invited into the building and we have developed long lasting relationships with so many great area businesses and churches,” Arey said.

KJ Washington, Pastor of New Valley Church in Waynesboro is one of the many community partners working with Waynesboro Public Schools. His congregation has set out to help several families across the division this holiday season.

“We want to help partner and walk alongside the families in our community. We strive to advocate for the common good of our city and seek to express love to those in our community during this season,” Washington said.

