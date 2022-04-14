Waynesboro School Board advances 2022-2023 budget for next steps from city

Published Wednesday, Apr. 13, 2022, 10:28 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

By Rebecca J. Barnabi

For Augusta Free Press

WAYNESBORO — At Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Waynesboro School Board, Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell reported that Virginia has not approved its budget for 2022-2023, however, the school system was required to move ahead with approving its proposed budget so the city can move forward with the budget process.

Cassell said he presented the school system’s proposed budget to Waynesboro City Council the night before the school board meeting. At noon on Tuesday he was notified by Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp that the city needs the school system’s proposed budget to at least move forward with the 2022-2023 budget process.

Cassell added that the proposed budget does not include salary scales, because the school system does not know yet about state funding. He said he spoke to Sen. Emmett Hanger who hopes the state will approve a budget on April 27.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a [state] budget before the end of the month,” Cassell said. “But it looks like we might have one the last week.”

However, in regards to capital improvements, the school system is moving forward this spring with renovations to Berkeley Glenn Elementary School, including the installation of lights on the softball field within the next six months.

“We will have lights installed by next softball season,” he said. Other improvements will be made to both the softball and baseball fields.

The budget will include $1,250,000 for the restructuring of Valley Career & Technical Center and the Shenandoah Valley Governors School into one institution, including the building of additional classrooms.

At the end of the meeting, the school board approved the school system’s capital improvement plan, as well as an operating budget for 2022-2023 of $55,121,000. Cassell said that after the state approves funding, if necessary, the city will allow the school system to amend its approved budget for 2022-2023.

Like this: Like Loading...