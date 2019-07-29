Waynesboro Public Library August 2019 schedule

Featured Events

Midday Music: Luke Juday

Wednesday, August 21, 12:00 p.m.

Waynesboro’s own singer-songwriter Luke Juday will showcase his original tunes and some covers. Free performance. Light lunch provided.

Documentary

Stonewall Uprising: The Year That Changed America

7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29

When the police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in the Greenwich Village section of New York City on June 28, 1969, the street erupted in violent protests that lasted for the next six days. The Stonewall riots, as they came to be known, marked a major turning point in the modern gay rights movement in the United States and around the world. Join us for a documentary screening and audience discussion that is part of the PBS Books Library Engagement Program, sponsored by the Knight Foundation.

Exhibits

Virginia Women in History

August 5 – September 4

Throughout Virginia’s history, women have played important, but often overlooked, roles as educators, entrepreneurs, health care providers, religious leaders, farmers, artists, writers, reformers, pioneers, laborers, and community builders. Annually, the Library of Virginia selects eight women of the past and present to honor with this special exhibit.

Technology Classes

Advance registration required. Registration open 30 days before each program by calling the library or at the circulation desk.

Intermediate Excel

Friday, August 2, 11 a.m.

This class will cover formulas, pivoting data, and making charts. A general knowledge of Excel is a pre-requisite. Advance registration required.

Intro to Computers

Friday, August 16, 11 a.m.

This class is designed for people who are completely new to computers. Learn basic operation, how to use the mouse and keyboard, and navigating the desktop. No prior knowledge of computers is needed. Advance registration required.

Reoccurring Programs

Movie Night at the Library

Friday, August 23, 6:30 p.m.

See new releases on the big screen. Free popcorn and drinks are provided. Due to copyright restrictions we cannot list the movie title, but you can find the listing on our website: WaynesboroPublicLibrary.org, or call 540-942-6746.

Book Club

Monthly- Second Thursdays at 4:00 p.m.

Read a novel, then meet with others to discuss. Ask at the circulation desk to check out a copy of the book-of-the-month.

Nonfiction Book Club

Monthly- Fourth Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Our new nonfiction book club will read and discuss nonfiction books. Ask for your copy at the circulation desk or check out our e-library.

Great Decisions Discussion Group

2nd Mondays, August 12,

If you enjoy the Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions on PBS, this is the group for you. Read 10-13 page article in the Great Decisions Briefing Book (available in the library), then meet to discuss. Topics will be “Decoding the U.S. China Trade” (Aug.)

Science Fiction Fan Club

August Meeting: Saturday, August 24, 1 – 4p.m.

All-ages fandom group for everything sci fi—books, movies, television, cosplay, comics and more.

Weekly Programs

No children’s programming in August

Monday

4:00 p.m., WPL Knitters.

Bring your materials and socialize with other knitters.

