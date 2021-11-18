Waynesboro leaders looking to remove Confederate monument from downtown park
Waynesboro City Council has set a Dec. 13 public hearing on the removal and relocation of the Col. William H. Harman monument in Constitution Park downtown.
Oh, no, this won’t get the crazies out.
Harman was a Confederate Army colonel who died in the March 2, 1865 Battle of Waynesboro. A former Augusta County Commonwealth’s attorney, Harman was one of the commanders of forces that seized the arsenal at Harper’s Ferry in 1861, a day after the Commonwealth voted to secede from the Union.
A Waynesboro native, Harman had also served in Mexican-American War, before being elected Commonwealth’s attorney in 1851.
He served as Commonwealth’s attorney until the beginning of the Civil War.
A notice announcing the Dec. 13 public hearing – set for the meeting that begins at 7 p.m., and will be held at Kate Collins Middle School – also reported that the city will be accepting offers for the monument through Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m.
Sounds like city leaders already know what they want to do ahead of the public hearing, eh?
I’ll note here that I drove out to Constitution Park this afternoon to try to snap a photo to run with this story, but I couldn’t find the monument anywhere.
It may have been moved from where I knew it to be to another location. I’ll follow up with the city to find out more on that.
Story by Chris Graham