Waynesboro leaders looking to remove Confederate monument from downtown park

Waynesboro City Council has set a Dec. 13 public hearing on the removal and relocation of the Col. William H. Harman monument in Constitution Park downtown.

Harman was a Confederate Army colonel who died in the March 2, 1865 Battle of Waynesboro. A former Augusta County Commonwealth’s attorney, Harman was one of the commanders of forces that seized the arsenal at Harper’s Ferry in 1861, a day after the Commonwealth voted to secede from the Union.

A Waynesboro native, Harman had also served in Mexican-American War, before being elected Commonwealth’s attorney in 1851.

He served as Commonwealth’s attorney until the beginning of the Civil War.

A notice announcing the Dec. 13 public hearing – set for the meeting that begins at 7 p.m., and will be held at Kate Collins Middle School – also reported that the city will be accepting offers for the monument through Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Story by Chris Graham

