Wayne Theatre to feature first live band since pandemic in ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’
The Wayne Theatre presents You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown starting Friday and running through Sept. 4.
The production is the first in-house, on-stage production to feature a live band since the pandemic at the downtown Waynesboro theatre.
Based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, this award-winning musical has delighted audiences of all ages with its charm, wit, and heart; inspiring several national tours, television productions, and a Broadway revival.
Beginning Friday night, audiences are invited to join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang as the Wayne Theatre brings the beloved characters to life on stage, and in song, as they explore life’s great questions while playing baseball, struggling with homework, swooning over crushes, and celebrating the joys of friendship.
You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown runs Aug. 26-28 and and returns for its final performances at the Wayne Theatre Sept. 2-4.
Details, showtimes, and tickets are at waynetheatre.org.