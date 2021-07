Watch the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final at The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville will bring the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final pitting USA vs. Mexico to the Big Screen on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

This live broadcast is free and open to the public. Concessions will be available throughout the game.

Registration is required and can be completed by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or one hour before kickoff on Sunday.