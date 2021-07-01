Washington and Lee names Kim Robinson university registrar

Kim Robinson has been appointed the 11th university registrar at Washington and Lee University.

Robinson is currently the associate university registrar at W&L. She holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Shepherd University. She succeeds Jamie Kipfer, who steps down as registrar on June 30.

W&L Interim Provost Elizabeth Oliver announced the appointment, which follows an extensive national search.

“Kim’s experience at W&L and at Mary Baldwin University provide her with an excellent background to lead the Registrar’s Office,” Oliver said. “Last academic year was anything but normal given the unique COVID-19 classroom demands and the beginning of the Workday student information implementation, and she played a key role in the university successfully navigating those challenges. Kim’s calm, professional leadership will help us move into a new era. I look forward to working with her in this new role.”

Robinson joined W&L in November 2019. She previously served as university registrar at Mary Baldwin University, a position she held for nearly five years. During her 15-year tenure at Mary Baldwin, Robinson worked in various roles of progressive responsibility, including stints as student records manager, assistant registrar and associate registrar. Robinson is a member of the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers.

“I felt fortunate to be selected to join the registrar’s office at Washington and Lee in 2019,” Robinson said. “As a distinguished, top-ranked liberal arts institution, W&L continues to be at the forefront, positioning itself and its students for the future. I am both humbled and excited at the opportunity to move into this important capacity, and I look forward to my new role in supporting the university’s mission and vision.”

As associate university registrar, Robinson’s duties have included managing and administering the class schedule, registration, grading and updates to student records; leading academic catalog maintenance; providing support for 25Live classroom scheduling and overall use of classroom spaces; troubleshooting processes and providing training in Self-Service and WebAdvisor for students, faculty and staff; and serving as a functional lead for the conversion to Workday, an enterprise resource-planning platform that will manage W&L’s Business Office, finance, Human Resources and student information functions.

In addition, Robinson has been the secretary to the Faculty Executive Committee, chair of the Academic Calendar, Scheduling and Registration Committee, and serves on the Summer Advising and Registration Task Force and the university’s COVID-19 Committee.