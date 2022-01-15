Washington and Lee celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

Washington and Lee University will celebrate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy this year with a week of lectures and events beginning on Sunday. The events are free and open to the public.

On Sunday at 1 p.m., the Student Association for Black Unity will kick off celebrations with its annual Martin Luther King Day Basketball Tournament on campus. This three-on-three tournament allows the community to come together for some friendly competition while raising money for charity. The cost to enter a team of three players is $30. SABU will accept registrations up to the day of the competition.

Other events of the week include a children’s event in honor of King’s birthday on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interested participants are encouraged to stop by Wells Fargo Plaza for a cupcake and gift bag. Also, on Jan. 17, the W&L Chanoyu Tea Society will host a tea ceremony and serve sweets and matcha tea in the W&L Tea Room to honor King and his legacy. There will be three seatings: 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. This event is open to the public, but attendance is limited to 20 people per seating. Reserve your seat online at go.wlu.edu/tea-ceremony.

The W&L Law School will also host MLK Reflections on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Moot Court Room in Sydney Lewis Hall. The event allows community members to reflect on the lessons of King’s life and work. Each year leaders are invited from the campus and the Lexington communities to participate in offering a brief commentary on their view of King’s legacy and what it has meant to the world.

The annual MLK Shabbat will take place on Friday. W&L Hillel and the Class of 1994 Office of Inclusion and Engagement invite all members of the W&L and Lexington communities to join them for a Shabbat dinner and service honoring the life and legacy of King. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Hillel sanctuary. Seating is limited, so please register in advance at go.wlu.edu/shabbat .

On Saturday at 7 p.m., the African Society will host its first annual African Society Charity Benefit Showcase in Evans Hall, featuring a fashion show, step performance, DJ and more. Admission to the event is $10, and all proceeds will go to various trusted charities in Africa. Registration is required and can be accessed online go.wlu.edu/charity-benefit .

The centerpiece of the week’s celebrations will be a keynote address on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Lenfest Center for the Arts on the W&L campus. The speaker will be announced on the W&L website.

Check back in for more information about the speaker and updates about all of the week’s events online at go.wlu.edu/MLK.

All individuals, including fully vaccinated ones, are expected to wear masks in public indoor spaces on the W&L campus.

