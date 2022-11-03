warner publishes paper outlining policy options for cybersecurity in health care

In the last 10 years, cyberattacks in the health care sector have risen. Attacks reached an all-time high in 2021.

“Cybersecurity is Patient Safety,” is a policy options paper published by Sen. Mark R. Warner, who is chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. The paper, according to a press release, outlines current cybersecurity threats facing health care providers and systems, and offers a series of policy solutions to improve cybersecurity.

“Unfortunately, the health care sector is uniquely vulnerable to cyberattacks and the transition to better cybersecurity has been painfully slow and inadequate. The federal government and the health sector must find a balanced approach to meet the dire threats, as partners with shared responsibilities,” Warner wrote in the paper.

The paper is the result of input from health care and cybersecurity experts, according to the press release, and argues that improving cybersecurity in the health care sector will require collaboration from public and private sectors. Federal leadership is called upon for improvement, cybersecurity capabilities of health care providers must be strengthened and a robust response system built to efficiently recover from attacks.

Warner publishes this paper with the intent to solicit feedback. Individuals, researchers, businesses, organizations and advocacy groups are welcome to submit comment via letter or email to [email protected].