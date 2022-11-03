Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
warner publishes paper outlining policy options for cybersecurity in health care
Politics

Warner publishes paper outlining policy options for cybersecurity in health care

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© Pixels Hunter – stock.adobe.com)

In the last 10 years, cyberattacks in the health care sector have risen. Attacks reached an all-time high in 2021.

“Cybersecurity is Patient Safety,” is a policy options paper published by Sen. Mark R. Warner, who is chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. The paper, according to a press release, outlines current cybersecurity threats facing health care providers and systems, and offers a series of policy solutions to improve cybersecurity.

“Unfortunately, the health care sector is uniquely vulnerable to cyberattacks and the transition to better cybersecurity has been painfully slow and inadequate. The federal government and the health sector must find a balanced approach to meet the dire threats, as partners with shared responsibilities,” Warner wrote in the paper.

The paper is the result of input from health care and cybersecurity experts, according to the press release, and argues that improving cybersecurity in the health care sector will require collaboration from public and private sectors. Federal leadership is called upon for improvement, cybersecurity capabilities of health care providers must be strengthened and a robust response system built to efficiently recover from attacks.

Warner publishes this paper with the intent to solicit feedback. Individuals, researchers, businesses, organizations and advocacy groups are welcome to submit comment via letter or email to [email protected].

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

vmi

Game Notes: VMI Football faces another tough test this weekend with #10 Samford
Chris Graham
civilian conservation corps

Civilian Conservation Corps: Tough times led to lasting legacies at Chesapeake region’s parks
Commentary

Camp Leetonia housed a company of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s “tree army,” better known as the Civilian Conservation Corps.

farmer in field

Virginia to offer two-part training in agricultural nutrient management planning
Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a two-part training school on how to develop agricultural nutrient management plans and again certification as plan writers.

saudi arabia

Alon Ben-Meir: Mending the US-Saudi relationship critical to their geostrategic interests
Commentary
joey logano

The Championship 4: What you need to know about the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale
Chris Graham
jeff jarrett

Two important surprise appearances on AEW ‘Dynamite’: Jeff Jarrett, Colt Cabana
Chris Graham

Bet On The Breeders Cup In IN | Indiana Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Joe Lyons