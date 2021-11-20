Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate dies following apparent in-cell attack

An inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison died this afternoon following an apparent attack by another inmate, according to a report from the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The 47-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at 12:35 pm at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap.

The victim was serving multiple life sentences for sexual offenses including rape. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The apparent assailant is serving a life sentence for murder.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

