VMI Baseball: Zak Kent taken in ninth round of 2019 MLB Draft by Texas

VMI junior right-hander Zak Kent was selected in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB draft Tuesday by the Texas Rangers organization and was the 265th pick overall.

Kent is the fourth-highest draft pick in VMI baseball history, trailing just Andy Beasley (4th, 1990), Ryan Glynn (4th, 1995) and Josh Winder (7th, 2018). VMI had three student-athletes drafted last year, Winder (Twins), Matt Pita (12th round, Yankees) and Nathan Eaton (21st – Royals).

Kent earned second-team All-Southern Conference honors in May, as selected by the league’s Sports Media Association. He finished the 2019 season with a 4.64 ERA and a 5-5 record with one save in 15 games and 14 starts. The right-hander led the Southern Conference and ranks seventh in the nation with 132 strikeouts on the year – also a school record. Opponents’ hit just .229 against him and Kent allowed only 30 walks in 97 innings.

Former Keydet standout hurler Reed Garrett was taken in the 16th round by the Rangers in the 2014 draft and is currently at Texas’ Triple A team in Nashville.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google