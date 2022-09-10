Virginia’s Thomas McConvey drafted No. 1 overall by Rochester Knighthawks in 2022 NLL Draft
Virginia midfielder Thomas McConvey was selected No. 1 overall by the Rochester Knighthawks in the 2022 National Lacrosse League Draft on Saturday.
A graduate transfer from the University of Vermont, McConvey is set to compete for the Cavaliers in the spring of 2023.
McConvey, who hails from Toronto, Ontario, is one of the most accomplished players in the history of Vermont’s men’s lacrosse program. In 2022, he was crowned America East Offensive Player of the Year and a Third Team All-American, according to Inside Lacrosse.
McConvey guided Vermont to its first two NCAA Tournament appearances after the Catamounts won back-to-back America East titles in 2021 and 2022 to secure the conference’s automatic berth to the big dance. He concluded his tenure with the Catamounts as the program’s seventh all-time leading point scorer (172), registering at least one point in all 52 career games.
A two-time America East All-Conference First Team selection, McConvey scored a Vermont single-season record of 60 goals, which led the conference, and dished out 14 assists last year.
McConvey is the second Cavalier to be drafted by a professional lacrosse league in 2022, joining former Virginia standout attackman Matt Moore, who was selected No. 4 overall by the Archers Lacrosse club in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) Draft.