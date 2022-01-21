Virginia will actually have a spring football game: Thanks, Tony Elliott!

It’s been so long since Virginia had an actual spring football game that I can’t remember being at one.

New coach Tony Elliott comes from Clemson, big boy football, where spring games draw close to sellout crowds to watch a scrimmage.

And he wants to try to get things going in that respect on Grounds.

The program announced that a spring game is on the schedule for Saturday, April 23.

The release from Virginia Athletics actually referred to it as “its annual Spring Game.”

Sorry, but whatever it was that Bronco Mendenhall did, and Mike London and Al Groh before him, wasn’t a spring game, so there’s nothing “annual” about it.

And no, for those who want to get snarky about it, that last practice of the spring thing that Mendenhall assented to last year, not a spring football game.

Admission to the event will be free.

Story by Chris Graham