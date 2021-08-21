Virginia War Memorial seeks entries for 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest

The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.

The annual competition is open to all Virginia middle and high school age public, private and homeschooled students.

One winner will be selected from among all middle school entries (grades 6-8) and one from high school entries (grades 9-12).

The essay topic for the 2021 contest is “An American Who Served in The Military following the Terrorist Attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 Who Inspires Me.” Students may consider a member of their family, of their community, or a famous man or woman who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as their subject. Essays should be 500-750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.

The two students who write the winning essays will each receive a $250 gift card and each of their designated teachers will receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies. The student winners will also be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays and participate in the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The deadline for entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest to be submitted to the Virginia War Memorial website is 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17.

Complete information regarding the essay theme, rules, guidelines and how to enter is available online at vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/essay or by calling Virginia War Memorial Assistant Education Director Morgan Guyer at 804.786.2060.