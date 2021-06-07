Virginia veteran honored with mobility-equipped vehicle

Wounded Warriors Family Support recently presented Jeremiah Gorsuch of Chantilly with a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT mobility-equipped vehicle as part of its Mobility is Freedom program.

Gorsuch retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years of honorable service. He served on active duty from 1996-2019. Gorsuch was deployed to Jalalabad, Afghanistan, prior to his retirement.

Gorsuch was severely injured in 2011. He was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device in the road.

Gorsuch was transported by life flight to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., to undergo surgery and recovery treatment for the loss of his right leg below the knee, damage to his right hand and traumatic brain injury.

After his retirement, Gorsuch relocated to Chantilly. He has been married to Rebeka Verdin for 27 years. They have four children and five grandchildren.

Gorsuch is an instructor for Huntington Ingalls Industries in the Defense Threat Reduction Agency. He is a contractor who teaches Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear mitigation and Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction techniques, as well as improvised threats as a subject matter expert.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org.

