Virginia Transit Association welcomes new leaders

The Virginia Transit Association unanimously elected Justin Wilson as president of the Association at its 2021 spring board meeting.

Wilson was elected mayor of the City of Alexandria in 2018. He previously served 8 years on the City Council and as vice mayor. Wilson represents the city regionally on the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and served as the chair of the Alexandria Transit Company Board of Directors, which operates the city’s DASH bus service.

Wilson is employed by Amtrak as a senior director.

The VTA also unanimously elected Deanna Reed as vice president of the Association.

Reed was sworn into office for Harrisonburg City Council on Jan. 3, 2017, and then selected by her fellow council members as mayor. Becoming mayor of Harrisonburg made her the first African American female mayor in Harrisonburg’s history.

Reed currently serves as the Director of Community and School Partnerships for On the Road Collaborative, a non-profit youth empowerment organization. She serves as a council representative on the Virginia Municipal League Legislative Committee, Virginia Municipal League Human Development and Education Committee.

William Harrell, CEO and president of Hampton Roads Transit, was re-elected as treasurer.

Josh Baker, CEO and general manager of the Alexandria Transit Company (DASH Bus), was re-elected as Secretary.

VTA is a nonprofit corporation of transit professionals from public and private organizations; it includes transit systems from across the state, businesses that serve transit systems and local government officials and organizations concerned about transportation, mobility, affordable access to employment and quality of life issues.

Founded in 1977, the Virginia Transit Association provides public education and legislative advocacy to support public transportation throughout the Commonwealth.

