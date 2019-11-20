Virginia Tourism celebrates arrival of Hamilton

Virginia Tourism Corporation will be celebrating the arrival of the Broadway musical HAMILTON to Richmond and Norfolk with a number of Alexander Hamilton-inspired experiences.

On stage, Alexander Hamilton tells of his frequent interactions with notable Virginians George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison, and how his travels in Virginia influenced the country for centuries to come.

As the first, largest and most prosperous of the British colonies in America, Virginia provided four of the first five presidents of the United States – eight in all, more than any other state.

“I am delighted to welcome the cast and crew of HAMILTON to Virginia, along with the many fans who will come to see this critically-acclaimed performance in Richmond and Norfolk,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “So much of our nation’s history happened right here in Virginia. This show brings these important stories to life and helps audiences of all ages discover even more of what our Commonwealth has to offer.”

Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond opened the new exhibition,

Founding Frenemies: Hamilton and the Virginians. Guests can discover rare artifacts related to themes from HAMILTON and experience an interactive exhibition that explores Alexander Hamilton’s relations with the founding generation of Virginians.

A traveling panel version of this exhibition will be on display at the Slover Library in Norfolk from Wednesday, Dec. 4, through Monday, Jan. 12, to coincide with the Norfolk run of HAMILTON.

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, historian Dr. Richard Bell will explore the musical’s phenomenon to reveal what its success shows about the marriage of history and show-business.

In America’s Historic Triangle, join Alexander Hamilton and James Madison (historic interrupters, of course) in the throes of writing the Federalist Papers to support the constitution over a hectic holiday season. A Christmas and the Constitution will be performed at Colonial Williamsburg’s art museum on Thursday, Nov. 28, Sunday, Dec. 15, and Sunday, Dec. 29.

Ticket holders will also be able present their HAMILTON ticket or receipt of purchase for a variety of exclusive offerings at historic sites.

The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown Gift Shop will offer $5 off any Alexander Hamilton hardcover book in-stock. Guests are invited to shop for Alexander Hamilton souvenirs and special gifts in the museum’s gift shops. This offer is valid through Tuesday, December, 31, 2019 and certain exclusions may apply.

George Washington’s Mount Vernon is offering 20 percent off daytime adult and youth admission tickets when guests present his/her HAMILTON ticket or use promo code HAMILTON20. Certain exclusions may apply.

“We are excited to welcome visitors coming to Virginia to experience HAMILTON,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “We hope that everyone traveling here for the show gets to enjoy the many opportunities to explore the historic sites across Virginia that cover every important period of American history. These sites allow an enriched appreciation that expands on this story of our founding fathers.”

HAMILTON will be performed in Richmond at the Altria Theater Nov. 19-Dec. 8; and in Norfolk at the Chrysler Theatre Dec. 10-29.

For more information, visit virginia.org/Hamilton.

