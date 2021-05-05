Virginia men’s golf team receives No. 6 seed for NCAA Regional

The Virginia men’s golf team has received a bid to the NCAA Regional Championships, with No. 6 seed among 13 teams at the regional championship site at the Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tenn.

A total of 81 teams are competing at six regional sites May 17-19 with the top five teams and top individual (not qualifying with a team) advancing to the NCAA Championships set for May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The regional berth marks the 24th time since 1990 the Cavaliers have competed in postseason play. Virginia is looking to advance to the NCAA Championships for the 17th time in its history. In the team’s last NCAA Regional appearance in 2019, UVA placed seventh at the Stanford Regional. The NCAA Championships for men’s golf were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“I’m very proud of our team and what they have accomplished this year,” said UVA coach Bowen Sargent. “Obviously every team in the country has had their own set of challenges, as have we. I’m proud of the way this team has handled itself this year and am looking forward to the postseason. We have some history at the Golf Club of Tennessee course and look forward to playing in a very competitive field.”

The field for the Kingston Springs Regional includes (listed by seed): 1. Clemson, 2. NC State, 3. Vanderbilt, 4. Arkansas, 5. San Diego State, 6. Virginia, 7. Charlotte, 8. Kent State, 9. UTSA, 10. Houston, 11. Loyola (Md.), 12. UCONN, 13. Iona.

Virginia played at the Golf Club of Tennessee from 2013-15 during the DICK’S Sporting Good Collegiate Challenge Cup and also in 2005 at an NCAA Regional championship.

Virginia is one of nine ACC schools participating in this year’s championship. Also making the tournament this year are: Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Wake Forest.

The Cavaliers enter the postseason ranked No. 33 by Golfstat and No. 44 by Golfweek.

