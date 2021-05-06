Virginia Distillery Company whiskies win at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Published Thursday, May. 6, 2021, 7:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Three new Virginia Distillery Company whiskies recently took home awards at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, an awards program that has become one of the most respected and influential spirits competitions in the world since its start in 2000.

The distillery’s Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask and Courage & Conviction Cuvée Cask were both recognized with a double gold medal while Courage & Conviction Bourbon Cask was recognized with a gold medal.

“We’re thrilled that these new additions to our product lineup are already being recognized with awards from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition,” Virginia Distillery Company CEO Gareth H. Moore said. “I’m very proud of our team, the work that went into making this happen and for the guidance of our mentors who have helped to shape our whisky.”

The three whiskies were released in March as a part of the Courage & Conviction product line, featuring individual bottlings of the core trio of casks – bourbon, sherry and cuvée – that make up the flagship offering of Courage & Conviction. Courage & Conviction is the distillery’s flagship American Single Malt whisky line, distilled on-site using 100% North American malted barley and mountain spring-fed water.

Each expression is an American Single Malt whisky, aged a minimum of three years. Each expression is available in a 750ml, retailing for $84.99 per bottle with a 46% ABV. The whiskies are available to purchase through direct-to-consumer shipping and at select retail locations throughout the country, with availability throughout Virginia at Virginia ABC stores.

The 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition had more than 3,500 entries. All entries were tasted blind by a panel of judges made up of spirits industry experts throughout a four-day judging process.

For more information about Virginia Distillery Company or American Single Malt whisky, visit the distillery’s website and complete guide to American Single Malt whisky.

For more details about the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, visit the website.

Related

Comments