Virginia DEQ revokes solid waste permit for Tri-City facility

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has revoked the Solid Waste Facility Permit Number 228 to operate the Tri-City Regional Disposal and Recycling facility in Petersburg. The decision came after a formal hearing was held in June before a Hearing Officer.

DEQ has determined that CFS Group Disposal & Recycling Services, LLC exceeded the permitted waste pile height, failed to adequately cover exposed waste, failed to maintain the required amount of extra waste cover and failed to correct the violations in a timely manner even after being repeatedly notified.

The facility is no longer permitted to accept solid waste in accordance with DEQ regulations. The permit is reissued for the limited purpose of closure and providing post-closure care of the Tri-City facility, in accordance with 9 VAC 20-81-160 and 9 VAC 20-81-170 and the Special Order issued concurrently with this Case Decision.

“These violations, as well as previous issues covered in Consent Orders issued by the Waste Management Board to CFS, represent a pattern of serious and repeated abuse,” said DEQ Director David Paylor. “The Commonwealth of Virginia has made it clear that non-compliance like this will not stand.”

CFS has the right to appeal pursuant to Virginia law.

In November of last year, the Commonwealth of Virginia filed a lawsuit against CFS for repeated waste management violations at its Tri-City Landfill. The suit was filed after the matter was referred to the Office of Attorney General by DEQ, whose staff provided the information from inspections, two Consent Orders, one Warning Letter, one Notice of Violation and notices to CFS of the ongoing violations on multiple occasions. The lawsuit explained that DEQ notified CFS of violations in September 2015, July 2017, July 2018 and August 2018, but violations continued.

For more information, including the Special Order, visit the DEQ website.

