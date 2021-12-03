Virginia Chamber presents Blueprint Virginia 2030 to Gov.-elect Youngkin

Published Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, 5:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Chamber on Friday released the Commonwealth’s next comprehensive strategic plan, Blueprint Virginia 2030, and presented it to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin.

A copy of Blueprint Virginia 2030 can be found here, and we encourage you to visit blueprintvirginia.org.

“Over the last 12 months, the Virginia Chamber has hosted a regional tour across the Commonwealth, conducted statewide, regional, and industry surveying efforts, and hosted more than 60 meetings and signature conferences to ensure Blueprint Virginia 2030 truly reflects the voices of Virginia’s business community,” said Virginia Chamber President & CEO Barry DuVal. “Blueprint Virginia 2030 is a business-led initiative that provides direction and long-term economic development planning for Virginia. I look forward to working with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and members of the General Assembly to implement the policy recommendations outlined within this document and ensure Virginia remains the best state for business.”

“For too long, Richmond has thought the best source of sustainable government revenue is higher taxes. I fundamentally disagree,” Youngkin said. “The best long-term plan for sustainable government revenue is growing jobs and a growing economy. And together we can deliver, and so on Day One let me be clear, Virginia will be open for business. We’re gonna put an end to the fears that a lockdown is coming, and we will end anti-business policies.”

The Virginia Chamber also recognized Sen. Chap Petersen and Del. Barry Knight as the 2021 Legislators of the Year for their leadership and continued collaboration with Virginia’s business community.

“In my career, I’ve sought to be a voice for small business,” Petersen said. “I’m honored that the Virginia Chamber would recognize my team and our efforts to reopen Virginia and give small businesses a fighting chance.”

“I am deeply honored to be presented this award,” Knight said. “I have always been an advocate for a business-friendly climate in Virginia and will continue to do so in the future.”

The 2021 Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade highlighted two panel discussions: “Why Virginia – A Perspective from Virginia Leaders,” and “Uncharted Territory – Navigating International Trade in Extraordinary Times.”

Related



