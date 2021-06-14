Virginia Chamber Foundation releases Blueprint Virginia 2030 statewide survey

The Virginia Chamber Foundation has released a survey to ensure statewide representation for Virginia’s next policy-driven strategic plan, Blueprint Virginia 2030.

As part of the development process, the Virginia Chamber Foundation invites members of the business, economic development, workforce, education, and housing communities, as well as other community representatives from across the Commonwealth to provide input for Blueprint Virginia 2030 through this statewide survey.

The Blueprint Virginia 2030 Survey can be found here, and citizens of the Commonwealth are asked to take the survey by July 30. The results of this survey will be used to inform the policy recommendations of Blueprint Virginia 2030.

The results, along with the final policy document, will be presented to the governor-elect as part of the Virginia Economic Summit scheduled for Dec. 3.

“As Virginians prepare to elect a new Governor in November, we believe that the time is right to update Blueprint Virginia and set even more ambitious policy goals to achieve long-term economic growth,” Virginia Chamber President & CEO Barry DuVal said. “The goal of Blueprint Virginia 2030 is to create a long-term statewide economic development plan that reflects the consensus of Virginia’s business community. The Blueprint Virginia 2030 Statewide Survey is a critical component to ensure statewide representation of the policy goals outlined in the final plan. We must be pro-active and remain vigilant as our Commonwealth works to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and return stronger than before.”

Citizens of the Commonwealth are also encouraged to participate in the ongoing Blueprint Virginia 2030 Regional Tour. Participants will have the opportunity to hear directly from Virginia Chamber President & CEO, Barry DuVal, and representatives of GO Virginia and the Virginia Economic Developers Association for an economic update presentation from both the statewide and regional perspectives.

Most importantly, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an open dialogue to discuss policy recommendations for Blueprint Virginia 2030.

More information on the Blueprint Virginia 2030 Regional Tour can be found here.

