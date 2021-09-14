Virginia Beach man sentenced for child pornography offenses

Published Tuesday, Sep. 14, 2021, 3:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison, to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for receiving and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, in July 2018, the FBI executed a search warrant at the residence of Bradley Jeffrey-Moe, 29 after an online undercover operation identified Jeffery-Moe as having made available dozens of images of child sexual abuse for download over various peer-to-peer networks.

During the search, the FBI discovered five electronic devices which contained thousands of images of child sexual abuse, as well as digital records reflecting the use of peer-to-peer software to search for and download such images.

During a Mirandized interview conducted by the FBI, Jeffery-Moe confessed that he had downloaded and viewed the images.

“This defendant’s appalling conduct included his possession of over 30,000 images and over 3,000 videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “The significant sentence imposed in this case sends a strong message of deterrence and a clear warning to those who are considering committing crimes that involve the continued victimization of children.”

Jeffrey-Moe was sentenced to 236 months. He was previously convicted by a federal jury on November 13, 2020. According to forensic evidence presented at trial through expert testimony, a total of over 30,000 images and 3,000 videos of child pornography were recovered from the defendant’s electronic devices.