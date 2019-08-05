Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management graduates 62

Sixty-two Virginia bankers graduated on Aug.2 from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

The three-year school is sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association in cooperation with the Darden School of Business at the University.

Bruce Whitehurst, VBA President and CEO commented about this year’s graduating class, “We are proud of the sixty-two bankers who graduated this year. These students have developed a range of skills that will both enhance their current performance, as well as qualify them as potential candidates for advancement within their institutions. The connections they have made with other students will benefit them both personally and professionally for years to come.”

Joseph F. Collum, chairman of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management Board of Trustees and executive vice president, director of branch and business banking at Burke & Herbert Bank said, “The work the Board of Trustees performs is especially rewarding each August when graduation takes place. I speak for the Board of Trustees when I say that it is an honor to partner with the VBA staff and the officers of each class during the year as we work to ensure an exceptional educational experience for our student bankers. It will be exciting to see the career progress and path of each of our graduating bank students in the future.”

Class President, Jules Blaise T. Tamo, United Bank, said of his experience, “The mission of Bank School is to provide us with a thoughtful and creative approach that will help bankers succeed in our efforts to build a great community. It’s been a privilege to represent this school and class as its president. I look forward to watching everyone’s growth within their respected banks and in the great Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Through the use of highly qualified instructors and a challenging curriculum, the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management is designed to provide a multidimensional banking educational experience. Graduates complete three one-week summer sessions and eight home study problems and participate in a BankExec simulation, which allows them the opportunity to make decisions acting as senior officers of a bank. Graduates broaden their knowledge in all respects of banking, economics, and related subjects.

Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management 2019 Graduates

Earl J. Allen

Nnenna A. Aninye

Andrea Banks

Joseph D. Bonaccorsy

Amanda D. Bowyer

Angela Clark Brown

Brandon S. Caldwell

Juan A. Cam

Thomas Ciolkosz

William J. Collins, III

Regina S. Dioquino

Troy A. Dodd

Cynthia J. Driest

Anthony Glenn Edwards

Meredith K. Elliott

Vada Fleming

Wesley Fletcher

Abbie Gail Moore Ford

Melissa A. Fowler

Sonia Gautam

Edward A. Goudy

Kareem A. Haamid

Adah Nicole Haley

John J. Hanna

Kenneth Bryton Hardt

Justin M. Hockman

Kristi Horton

Jamie Johnson

Erin Johnston

Ramita KC

Kelly Keene

Dorothy Kelly

Jody F. Kuehn

Michael J. Kwiatkowski

J. David Mancia

Kristie L. Martin-Wallace

Ryan A. May

Stephen J. McNiff

Mary Ann L. Miller

Jeffrey C. Mitchell

Etonia Moore

Annalisa Morgan

Brandon S. Morris

Kristin Nicely

Helena G. Ortiz

Sergio Pandzic

Erin W. Park

Todd E. Parsons

Michaela Peck

Leslie D. Perkins

Joseph J. Ranalli

Vince Schoenig

Elizabeth W. Secrest

Nicole D. Slusher

Kimberly M. Steele

Rhonda Stollings

Vikeesa L. Stultz

Jules Blaise T. Tamo

Courtney W. Thompson

Betsy B. Totten

Maggie J. Weatherly

James Woodward Benchmark Community Bank

United Bank

Sonabank

Burke & Herbert Bank

Carter Bank & Trust

Atlantic Union Bank

Highlands Community Bank

Burke & Herbert Bank

Capital Bank, NA

Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

MainStreet Bank

Atlantic Union Bank

Atlantic Union Bank

Skyline National Bank

TowneBank

New Peoples Bank Inc.

First Bank & Trust Company

The Fauquier Bank

American National Bank & Trust Company

BB&T

SunTrust Bank

Bureau of Financial Institutions

American National Bank & Trust Company

American National Bank & Trust Company

Essex Bank

First Bank, Virginia

New Peoples Bank Inc.

Farmers Bank

Chesapeake Bank

Burke & Herbert Bank

Village Bank

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.

Southern Bank and Trust Company

First Bank, Virginia

Chain Bridge Bank, NA

Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

Farmers & Merchants Bank

Virginia Commonwealth Bank

Bank of Botetourt

TowneBank

Atlantic Union Bank

BB&T

Essex Bank

Highlands Community Bank

Chesapeake Bank

State Corporation Commission

Farmers Bank

Bank of Botetourt

New Peoples Bank Inc.

TruPoint Bank

Carter Bank & Trust

Old Point National Bank

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

National Bank

New Peoples Bank Inc.

Grundy National Bank

American National Bank & Trust Company

United Bank

City National Bank

TowneBank

First Bank & Trust Company

MainStreet Bank

