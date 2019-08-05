Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management graduates 62
Sixty-two Virginia bankers graduated on Aug.2 from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
The three-year school is sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association in cooperation with the Darden School of Business at the University.
Bruce Whitehurst, VBA President and CEO commented about this year’s graduating class, “We are proud of the sixty-two bankers who graduated this year. These students have developed a range of skills that will both enhance their current performance, as well as qualify them as potential candidates for advancement within their institutions. The connections they have made with other students will benefit them both personally and professionally for years to come.”
Joseph F. Collum, chairman of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management Board of Trustees and executive vice president, director of branch and business banking at Burke & Herbert Bank said, “The work the Board of Trustees performs is especially rewarding each August when graduation takes place. I speak for the Board of Trustees when I say that it is an honor to partner with the VBA staff and the officers of each class during the year as we work to ensure an exceptional educational experience for our student bankers. It will be exciting to see the career progress and path of each of our graduating bank students in the future.”
Class President, Jules Blaise T. Tamo, United Bank, said of his experience, “The mission of Bank School is to provide us with a thoughtful and creative approach that will help bankers succeed in our efforts to build a great community. It’s been a privilege to represent this school and class as its president. I look forward to watching everyone’s growth within their respected banks and in the great Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Through the use of highly qualified instructors and a challenging curriculum, the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management is designed to provide a multidimensional banking educational experience. Graduates complete three one-week summer sessions and eight home study problems and participate in a BankExec simulation, which allows them the opportunity to make decisions acting as senior officers of a bank. Graduates broaden their knowledge in all respects of banking, economics, and related subjects.
Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management 2019 Graduates
|Earl J. Allen
Nnenna A. Aninye
Andrea Banks
Joseph D. Bonaccorsy
Amanda D. Bowyer
Angela Clark Brown
Brandon S. Caldwell
Juan A. Cam
Thomas Ciolkosz
William J. Collins, III
Regina S. Dioquino
Troy A. Dodd
Cynthia J. Driest
Anthony Glenn Edwards
Meredith K. Elliott
Vada Fleming
Wesley Fletcher
Abbie Gail Moore Ford
Melissa A. Fowler
Sonia Gautam
Edward A. Goudy
Kareem A. Haamid
Adah Nicole Haley
John J. Hanna
Kenneth Bryton Hardt
Justin M. Hockman
Kristi Horton
Jamie Johnson
Erin Johnston
Ramita KC
Kelly Keene
Dorothy Kelly
Jody F. Kuehn
Michael J. Kwiatkowski
J. David Mancia
Kristie L. Martin-Wallace
Ryan A. May
Stephen J. McNiff
Mary Ann L. Miller
Jeffrey C. Mitchell
Etonia Moore
Annalisa Morgan
Brandon S. Morris
Kristin Nicely
Helena G. Ortiz
Sergio Pandzic
Erin W. Park
Todd E. Parsons
Michaela Peck
Leslie D. Perkins
Joseph J. Ranalli
Vince Schoenig
Elizabeth W. Secrest
Nicole D. Slusher
Kimberly M. Steele
Rhonda Stollings
Vikeesa L. Stultz
Jules Blaise T. Tamo
Courtney W. Thompson
Betsy B. Totten
Maggie J. Weatherly
James Woodward
|Benchmark Community Bank
United Bank
Sonabank
Burke & Herbert Bank
Carter Bank & Trust
Atlantic Union Bank
Highlands Community Bank
Burke & Herbert Bank
Capital Bank, NA
Citizens Bank & Trust Co.
MainStreet Bank
Atlantic Union Bank
Atlantic Union Bank
Skyline National Bank
TowneBank
New Peoples Bank Inc.
First Bank & Trust Company
The Fauquier Bank
American National Bank & Trust Company
BB&T
SunTrust Bank
Bureau of Financial Institutions
American National Bank & Trust Company
American National Bank & Trust Company
Essex Bank
First Bank, Virginia
New Peoples Bank Inc.
Farmers Bank
Chesapeake Bank
Burke & Herbert Bank
Village Bank
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.
Southern Bank and Trust Company
First Bank, Virginia
Chain Bridge Bank, NA
Citizens Bank & Trust Co.
Farmers & Merchants Bank
Virginia Commonwealth Bank
Bank of Botetourt
TowneBank
Atlantic Union Bank
BB&T
Essex Bank
Highlands Community Bank
Chesapeake Bank
State Corporation Commission
Farmers Bank
Bank of Botetourt
New Peoples Bank Inc.
TruPoint Bank
Carter Bank & Trust
Old Point National Bank
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
National Bank
New Peoples Bank Inc.
Grundy National Bank
American National Bank & Trust Company
United Bank
City National Bank
TowneBank
First Bank & Trust Company
MainStreet Bank
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.