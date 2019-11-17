Virginia ABC announces store holiday hours

The upcoming holidays in November, December and January will affect operating hours at Virginia ABC retail stores.

While all Virginia ABC stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, some will offer longer shopping hours Nov. 22-27 and Nov. 29-30 to ensure customers have plenty of time to shop for distilled spirits, Virginiamade wines and mixers for holiday celebrations.

Extended retail store hours at select locations in December begin on Dec. 14 and continue through the month when the stores are open. On Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, all retail stores will close at 6 p.m. and remain closed on Christmas Day.

On New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, retail stores will open at their normal time and all stores will close at 6 p.m.

Typical extended hours will range from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., depending on the location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store for specific hours. A searchable list of Virginia ABC’s 386 stores— including products available at each location—can be found on Virginia ABC’s website at www.abc.virginia.gov.

Through Dec. 31, hours of operation for the holiday shops at the Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington, Spotsylvania Towne Center in Fredericksburg, Charlottesville Fashion Square and Short Pump Town Center in Richmond are the same as mall holiday hours except when liquor is not legally permitted to be sold in Virginia (12 a.m.-6 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 a.m.-10 a.m. Sunday).

Virginia ABC encourages customers to celebrate all the year-end holidays responsibly and never drink and drive.

