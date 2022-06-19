VHSL academic activities winners announced for the 2021-22 National Guard Cup

Some familiar faces and two first-timers lead the way in the 2021-22 National Guard Cup presented by the Virginia Army National Guard for yearlong academic activities success as tracked by the Virginia High School League.

Claiming Cups for the first time include Galileo in Class 1 and Fluvanna County in Class 3. In Class 2, Radford won for the fifth time; in Class 4, Jefferson Forest won for the second time; in Class 5, Clover hill won its second Cup. Finally, in Class 6, Thomas Jefferson S&T won its sixth Cup since 2013, but it’s first in Class 6.

Highlights: Class 1: Galileo totaled 105 points, followed by last season’s Cup winner, Eastside, with 85; Class 2: Radford scored 195 points with last year’s champion, Central (Wise), in second with 90 points; Class 3: Fluvanna County claimed the Cup with an impressive 250 points, followed by Maggie for second with 137.5 points; Class 4: Jefferson Forest ran away with the competition with 286.25 points followed by James Wood in second with 150 points; Class 5: A runner-up last year, Clover Hill claimed its first Cup with 345 points followed closely by Princess Anne with 340 points; Class 6: Thomas Jefferson S&T moved up a classification but continued its dominance in academic activities claiming its’ fourth Cup in five years with 340 points, followed by McLean with 240 points.

First awarded in 1990, the Cup represents 33 seasons of excellence, with six Cups awarded for academic activities and athletics in each of the VHSL’s six enrollment classifications.

A point system determines the winners based on overall performance in VHSL state championship competitions. In addition, schools earn academic activity points for outstanding participation in magazine, newsmagazine, newspaper, online news, yearbook, broadcasting, theatre, scholastic bowl, forensics, debate, creative writing, and film festival. Complete standings are attached.

For the five academic activities involving team champions — scholastic bowl, creative writing, debate, theatre, forensics, and robotics — points are awarded on the following basis: first place, 50; second place, 45; third place, 40; fourth place, 35; fifth place, 30; sixth place, 25; seventh place, 20; and eighth place, 15.

Scoring for publications is based on the ranking earned in the League’s evaluation service: Trophy Class, 35; First Place, 20; Second Place, 5.

The VHSL partners with the Virginia Army National Guard.

