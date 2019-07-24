VDOT to replace seven pipes on Route 53 next week

Motorists traveling at night next week on Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) near Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in Albemarle County will need to take a detour while VDOT replaces several old storm water pipes.

Route 53 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly July 29 through the evening of Aug. 3. Weather permitting, the work will be complete by 6 a.m. Aug. 4.

The road will be closed nightly between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop while crews replace seven pipes.

Overnight and early morning travelers are advised to follow the posted detour. Motorists traveling east of Monticello are advised to use Route 732 (Milton Road) to Route 729 (North Milton Road) to westbound Route 250 (Richmond Road) to westbound Interstate 64 to exit 121 to southbound Route 20 which carries traffic back to Route 53. Traffic west of Monticello should reverse the detour.

Local traffic may use alternate routes to get around the closure.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

