VDOT plans sinkhole repairs in Augusta County, Rockbridge County

Published Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, 7:30 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair two sinkholes along the northbound lanes of Interstate 81. Both will be nighttime repairs.

Once the work zones are set up, they will remain active until the repairs are complete. In both cases, repairs are anticipated to be complete before 6 a.m. but depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole, ongoing lane closures may be needed. Both sinkholes were discovered during routine maintenance work. VDOT crews have been monitoring the hole until repairs could be made.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25 beginning at 8 p.m. on I-81 northbound from mile marker 211.4 to mile marker 213.4 the right lane and right shoulder will close for repair work. This location is in Augusta County. The sinkhole is along the right shoulder near mile marker 212.

Work includes excavating the hole to determine its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing any disturbed ground and roadway areas. This location is between exit 205 at Route 606 in the Raphine area of Rockbridge County and exit 213 at Route 11 in the Greenville area of Augusta County.

No detour is planned for the northbound mile marker 182 sinkhole, but in the case of extensive traffic backups traffic will be routed off I-81 at exit 180, to Route 11 north and then I-64 east. Traffic will enter I-64 east at the I-64 exit 50 interchange. Motorists will continue eastbound on I-64 to exit 56 and follow signs to rejoin I-81 north.

On Thursday, Aug. 26 beginning at 10 p.m. on I-81 northbound from mile marker 181.4 to mile marker 183.4 the left lane and left shoulder will close for repair work. This location is in Rockbridge County. The sinkhole is in the median near mile marker 182. The repair work will include filling and sealing the hole. This location is between exit 180 at Route 11 near Natural Bridge and Fancy Hill and exit 188 at Route 60 near Lexington and Buena Vista in Rockbridge County.

No detour is planned for the northbound mile marker 182 sinkhole, but in the case of extensive traffic backups traffic will be routed off of I-81 at exit 180, to Route 60 west to I-64 east. Traffic will enter I-64 east at the I-64 exit 50 interchange. Motorists will continue eastbound on I-64 to exit 56 and follow signs to rejoin I-81 north.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.