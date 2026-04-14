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Charlottesville: Lyle Lovett and His Small Large Band to play The Paramount

Chris Graham
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lyle lovett
Lyle Lovett. Photo: ©mark reinstein/Shutterstock

Lyle Lovett is coming to Charlottesville, specifically to The Paramount, this summer, for a concert with His Small Large Band, on Tuesday, July 21.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday.

Lovett has been around forever – technically, since 1986 – and has four Grammys, and the honor of having been named the official State Musician of Texas.

He also somehow convinced actress Julia Roberts to marry him in 1993, though their marriage lasted less than two years.

The problem there: outkicking the coverage.

I mean, look at that mug.

Julia Roberts?





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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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