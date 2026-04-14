Lyle Lovett is coming to Charlottesville, specifically to The Paramount, this summer, for a concert with His Small Large Band, on Tuesday, July 21.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday.

Lovett has been around forever – technically, since 1986 – and has four Grammys, and the honor of having been named the official State Musician of Texas.

He also somehow convinced actress Julia Roberts to marry him in 1993, though their marriage lasted less than two years.

The problem there: outkicking the coverage.

I mean, look at that mug.

Julia Roberts?











