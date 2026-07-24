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Home Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority reports fuel spill on Ragged Mountain Reservoir
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Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority reports fuel spill on Ragged Mountain Reservoir

Chris Graham
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ragged mountain reservoir spill
Crews work to remove floating fuel from the quarantined area. Photo: Hayden Johnson

A barge transporting fallen trees across the Ragged Mountain Reservoir experienced a failure in its fuel storage system, leading to a leak of less than a gallon of fuel.

A release from the Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority reports that the spill, which occurred on the east side of the reservoir on, near the boat ramp, was contained through the use of an oil sorbent boom.

Crews are working this morning to continue cleanup efforts.

The release tells us that there is no immediate threat to water located outside of the containment area.

For precautionary reasons, the Observatory Water Treatment Plant, which draws its water from the Ragged Mountain Reservoir, has enhanced its treatment process by adding additional powdered activated carbon, which helps bind to potential contaminants, allowing them to be removed from the water.

Staff is closely monitoring odor and appearance for any abnormalities that may indicate potential pollutants are reaching the water treatment plant, per the release.

The trees were being transported in line with efforts to clear space in the Ragged Mountain Pool Fill Project, which is being designed to fully utilize the reservoir’s storage capacity by allowing the pool level to rise 12 feet.

Trees around the reservoir have been cleared to allow space for the additional 700 million gallons of water.

The logging barge involved in today’s incident was being used to transport the cut trees across the reservoir to be processed offsite.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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