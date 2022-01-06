VDOT getting ready in Fredericksburg area for additional snowfall

Published Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, 9:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Snowplows and trucks applying treatment materials made progress overnight reaching more residential areas on low-volume and subdivisions streets in the Fredericksburg area, as crews work to make an initial visit in neighborhoods ahead of a winter storm forecast to bring additional snow tonight.

This morning, Interstate 95 remains open and clear. Primary roads and higher-volume secondary roads are in clear to minor condition, with open travel lanes and only patches of snow.

Today, snowplows and trucks applying treatment materials will continue to work along lower-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets to provide a path for residents from neighborhoods to major travel routes ahead of the next storm.

Removal of downed trees and debris will continue with tree contractors to reopen blocked secondary roads, and in coordination with utility crews restoring power.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews are plowing snow and treating roads 24 hours a day, working in 12-hour shifts, as roads are made passable from the past winter storm. This work will continue through and beyond tonight’s storm until all roads have been plowed, and are safe for travel.

Preparation for Thursday evening winter storm

Shortly after 9 a.m. this morning, a mobile operation will begin to apply pre-treatment salt brine solution to I-95 in the Fredericksburg area. Roads are expected to remain dry prior to the onset of snow tonight, allowing VDOT to pre-treat major travel routes. Pre-treatment prevents ice from bonding to the pavement during inclement weather.

Tanker trucks applying the salt brine solution travel at approximately 35 mph. Slower travel speeds are required to spray the salt brine onto travel lanes with precision, and to ensure an adequate amount is absorbed in the pavement.

After the I-95 pre-treatment is complete, trucks will next pre-treat primary routes in the Fredericksburg area. Overnight, treatment of primary routes began in the Northern Neck and continues.

Caution urged for travelers

With below freezing temperatures overnight, any moisture may have frozen on the road’s surface, especially on routes carrying light traffic volumes, and ramps, bridges and overpasses. Sand and salt are being applied along I-95 and other cleared routes to improve motorist traction and reduce icing, but motorists are encouraged to delay unnecessary travel. Even with treatment, icy to slick conditions remain possible.

If you must travel:

Plan to allow extra travel time

Significantly reduce your speed

Wear your seat belt

Increase following distance between vehicles to add reaction time

Clean snow and ice from your vehicle before starting a trip. This will improve your visibility of the road ahead, and it will prevent snow and ice from becoming a flying debris hazard for other travelers.

VDOT Customer Service Center

VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

VDOT Online Snow Plow Tracker

VDOT’s online snow plow tracking map has been activated in Fredericksburg District. VDOT and contractor trucks are equipped with automatic vehicle location technology, and can be monitored on the tracker during snow removal operations.

Additional information

511Virginia

Call 511, visit www.511Virginia.org, or use VDOT’s 511Virginia free mobile app to find real-time road conditions in any area of the state.

Related



