VDOT: Expect major delays on Interstate 81 in Wythe County

Interstate 81
Interstate 81 southbound motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid travel delays on Interstate 81 southbound in Wythe County at mile marker 59, where a hazardous materials cleanup operation continues at the site of a disabled truck, just north of exit 60 (Rural Retreat).

A single lane of I-81 southbound remains open, but a single lane is expected to remain closed into the evening. Congestion currently begins six miles before the incident scene, around mile marker 65.

Message boards on I-81 southbound have been updated to alert southbound travelers to the lane closure and backup, and to seek alternate routes.

Real-time updates on this incident and lane closure status are available on 511Virginia.

