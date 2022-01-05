VDOT back at it again with more snow in the forecast

Three to five inches of the snow are in the forecast for Thursday, so VDOT is back at it again.

Crews began pretreating roads on Wednesday morning, and VDOT will have crews deployed to monitor and treat roads as needed.

Beginning on Thursday crews will remain on 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day until roads have had at least one pass.

Wreckers will be staged at various locations and tree crews will be on standby.

People are asked not to travel during the storm if possible. Information on road conditions, crash sites and road closures can be found on VDOT’s 511 site at www.511Virginia.org, The 511 app is available on android and Apple devices. The 511 service can be used by dialing 511 within the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623). Callers can speak to agents 24/7 every day of the year. The customer service center has a mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

Personal emergency winter driving kits can include flashlights and batteries, ice scraper, cell phone and charger, jumper cables, blankets or quilts, first aid kit, bottled water, non-perishable food, abrasive material for traction and a shovel.

For a text listing of winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

VDOT statewide Twitter messages can be found at @VaDOT. The nine districts can be found at:Hampton Roads @VaDOTHR; Richmond @VaDOTRVA; Northern Virginia @VaDOTNOVA; Fredericksburg @VaDOTFred; Culpeper @VaDOTCulp; Lynchburg @VaDOTLynchburg; Bristol @VaDOTBristol; Salem @VaDOTSalem; Staunton @VaDOTStaunton.

VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

