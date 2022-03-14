VCU to host Princeton in first-round NIT game on Tuesday

VCU will play postseason basketball for the 17th time in 19 years.

The Rams (21-9) accepted an invitation to the NIT Sunday night and will host Princeton first round on Tuesday, March 15 at 7 p.m. at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. That game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

VCU will be making its sixth all-time appearance in the NIT and first since 2008. Led by All-Atlantic 10 First Team selection Vince Williams Jr. (Toledo, Ohio) and Second Team pick Ace Baldwin Jr. (Baltimore, Md.) VCU placed second in the A-10 with a 14-4 mark and won 20-plus games for the 13th time since 2007.

Princeton (23-6) captured the Ivy League regular season title before falling to Yale in the conference’s championship game Sunday. The Tigers are led by Ivy League Player of the Year Tosan Evbuomwan (15.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.0 apg).

VCU and Princeton have met once previously, an 81-70 VCU win on Nov. 29, 2016 at the Siegel Center.

Ticket info

VCU season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase the same seat locations as they had during the regular season. Tickets are $25 each and must be reserved by Monday at 5 p.m. to guarantee seat locations. After this deadline, tickets will be released for sale to the public.

To reserve your seats for Tuesday’s game, fans can follow the instructions below.

Click here to login to your VCU Athletics Online Ticket Account.

Select “ Season Renewal Applications”

Select “2022 NIT – Round 1”

Confirm your seats and continue to the payment screen.

Your tickets will be sent via email.

Ram Athletic Fund members at the Black and Gold giving level and above will receive Commonwealth Room passes via email following the renewal deadline.

Season ticket holders who purchased parking for the 2021-22 season will use their Postseason pass. Please keep this pass for the duration of postseason play at the Siegel Center. Please contact the VCU Ticket Office at 804-828-7267 with any questions.