VCU gets its first win on the road over SEC team, defeating Vanderbilt, 48-37

Senior forward Vince Williams scored a team-high 14 points and VCU tied a program record by allowing just 12 field goals on the way to its first SEC road victory Wednesday, a 48-37 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Williams buried 4-of-8 three-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. It was just enough offense for the Rams, who turned in a near-historic defensive effort.

Freshman point guard Jayden Nunn added a season-high 11 points off the bench, while classmate Nick Kern added eight.

Junior forward Hason Ward blocked five shots and grabbed eight rebounds to aid VCU’s defensive attack.

The Rams also limited SEC Preseason Player of the Year Scottie Pippen Jr. to eight points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Jordan Wright led the Commodores with 15 points.

VCU held Vandy to 12-of-53 (.226) shooting from the floor, including 2-of-25 from 3-point range. That performance tied a record, set twice previously for fewest field goals allowed. Vanderbilt was 4-of-25 from the floor in the second half.

VCU will return home to host Chattanooga at the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. That game will be broadcast on MASN and ESPN+.

