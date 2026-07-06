Upstate New York brewery releases Ernie Clement-inspired lager

UVA Baseball alum Ernie Clement, who will be starting at second base for the American League in next week’s MLB All-Star Game, has a new limited-edition lager coming out in his name, under the label of Brewery Ommegang, a historic hop farm located near Cooperstown.

Clement is a native of Rochester in upstate New York, which is the inspiration for the name for the beer, Upstate Hustle – and to mark the release of the beer, Brewery Ommegang will donate to Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester, a cause close to Clement’s heart.

The Challenger Baseball program in Greater Rochester has more than 500 adaptive baseball players playing each summer.

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“Growing up in Rochester, I always valued the community that supported my journey,” Clement said. “Partnering with Brewery Ommegang to create Upstate Hustle brings that hometown pride to life while supporting the incredible work at Challenger Miracle Field. It’s a way to give back to the place that made me who I am today.”

Upstate Hustle, per the folks at Brewery Ommegang, is “crafted to feature a light cracker malt and mellow hop fruitiness.”

“Leading off with crisp, dry malts that provide a solid foundation, while Nectaron, NY Excelsior, and NY Centennial hops rally for a mellow finish, this flavor profile strings the hits together just like Clement during a playoff run. The Ommegang brewers recommend pairing it with popcorn, peanuts and Cracker Jack in true baseball fashion.”

End sales pitch.

Availability for Upstate Hustle can be found via Ommegang’s beer finder here.

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