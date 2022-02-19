VCU gets 15 each from Williams, Baldwin, routs Richmond, 77-57

VCU used a strong second half to rout crosstown rival Richmond, 77-57, in the Richmond Area Honda Dealers Capital City Classic Friday night.

Senior forward Vince Williams Jr. and sophomore guard Ace Baldwin Jr. each scored 15 points apiece. Baldwin collected three rebounds, two steals, and a team-high five assists, while Williams added four rebounds and two assists.

Sophomore forward Mikeal Brown-Jones recorded a career-high 11 points for the Black and Gold (18-7, 11-3 A-10). He shot 4-of-5 from the field.

Tyler Burton led Richmond (17-10, 8-6 A-10) with 13 points.

VCU shot 57 percent (17-of-30) and held Richmond to 8-of-23 shooting from the floor in the second half, outscoring the Spiders 49-29 in the half. The Black and Gold led by as many as 24 in the second half.

The Rams host George Mason on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. The game will air on MASN2 and ESPN+.