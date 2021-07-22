UVA’s Wayne Taulapapa nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Published Thursday, Jul. 22, 2021, 6:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia tailback Wayne Taulapapa has been nominated Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field.

Taulapapa is heavily involved in Virginia’s “Thursday’s Heroes,” a program that was initiated upon Bronco Mendenhall’s arrival at UVA. Every Thursday during the spring and fall seasons, Thursday’s Heroes has recognized an individual that was going through a difficult circumstance and invited them to practice, for a tour of the facilities and were presented with a variety of gifts.

Prior to coming to UVA Taulapapa served on a two-year LDS mission to Managua, Nicaragua.

On the field, Taulapapa has appeared in 30 games in a Cavalier uniform and amassed 868 rushing yards over the past two seasons. He has rushed for 17 career touchdowns including 12 on Virginia’s 2019 Coastal Division championship team.

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 109 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach.

To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association. The AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

A special voting panel consisting of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and prominent college football media members will review submissions from sports directors across the nation to select the 2021 Good Works Team.