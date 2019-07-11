UVA Track and Field: Guy earns bronze at World University Games

Bridget Guy (Greensburg, Pa.) captured a bronze medal at the World University Games in the Napoli, Italy, to lead members of the UVA men’s and women’s track and field teams at the competition.

Guy cleared a height of 4.31m (14’1.75”) in the pole vault to place third in the event and earn a bronze medal for the United States.

In addition to Guy, Kelly McKee (Lenexa, Kan.) also represented the United States at the competition, competing in the triple jump, while Lachlan Cook (Brisbane, Australia) and Brenton Foster (Townsville, Australia) competed in the 10000m and high jump, respectively, for Australia.

Foster captured a 10th-place finish in the high jump, clearing a height of 2.15m (7’0.5”) in the finals. He qualified for the finals with a mark of 2.20m (7’2.5”).

In the 10000m, Cook raced to the finish line with a time of 30:56.66. His time placed him 13th overall.

McKee rounded out the week, placing 14th in the triple jump. She recorded a jump of 13.15m (43’1.75”) for the finish.

