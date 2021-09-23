UVA Professor Caroline E. Janney to speak at New Dominion Bookshop

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person book talk with UVA professor and author Caroline E. Janney on Friday, Oct. 29, from 77-8 p.m.

This event is free to attend and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

Janney’s new book, Ends of War: The Unfinished Fight of Lee’s Army after Appomattox, reveals that Robert E. Lee’s surrender was less an ending than the start of an interregnum marked by military and political uncertainty, legal and logistical confusion, and continued outbursts of violence.

Janney takes readers from the deliberations of government and military authorities to the ground-level experiences of common soldiers. Pulitzer Prize–winning author T. J. Stiles called Ends of War “a rich, detailed, and heartrending story of how the Civil War did not end in Wilmer McLean’s parlor at Appomattox Court House.”

Janney is the John L. Nau III Professor of the American Civil War and Director of the John L. Nau Center for Civil War History at the University of Virginia. A graduate of the University of Virginia, she worked as a historian for the National Park Service and taught at Purdue University before returning to UVA in 2018.

An active public lecturer, she has given presentations at locations across the globe. She is the past president of the Society of Civil War Historians and has published seven books, including Remembering the Civil War: Reunion and the Limits of Reconciliation and Ends of War: The Unfinished Fight of Lee’s Army after Appomattox.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.