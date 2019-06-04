UVA Baseball: Tanner Morris selected by Toronto in fifth round of MLB Draft

UVA Baseball sophomore Tanner Morris was taken in the fifth round (147th overall) by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2019 MLB Draft.

With the selection of Morris, a Cavalier has been selected in the first five rounds in each of the last 10 seasons.

Morris, a native of nearby Crozet, was Virginia’s top hitter in 2019 and one of the most consistent bats in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He posted team bests in batting average (.345), hits (77) doubles (21), home runs (5), slugging percentage (.507), walks (41) and on-base percentage (.452). His 21 doubles were tied for the sixth most in a single season in program history.

He followed up ACC All-Freshman Team honors with a Third Team All-ACC selection at shortstop in 2019. Morris elevated his game in league play, batting .370 (47-for-127) with 12 doubles, two home runs and 18 RBI in 30 games.

Morris began the season reaching base safely in his first 15 games. He failed to reach base in only four of Virginia’s 56 games and finished the season on a 16-game reached base streak.

Morris started all 56 games at shortstop for the Cavaliers in 2019 and last year was just the fourth true freshman shortstop in head coach Brian O’Connor’s 16-year tenure at Virginia. He served as the team’s leadoff hitter in 73 games during his career, including 33 of the team’s final 34 games of 2019.

Counting Morris, a total of 82 of the program’s 130 MLB Draft selections have come under O’Connor’s watch.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google