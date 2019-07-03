UVA Baseball matches school record with five All-Academic Team honorees

Five UVA Baseball student-athletes were honored on the ACC All-Academic Team as announced by the league office on Tuesday. The five honorees matched a school record established in 2009.

For the second straight season, sophomore Andrew Abbott (Nathalie, Va.), was listed on the ACC All-Academic Team. Senior Chesdin Harrington (Montpelier, Va.) landed a spot on the All-Academic squad for the second time after being recognized in 2017. Freshman Nic Kent (Charlottesville, Va.), sophomore Kyle Whitten (Manassas, Va.) and graduate student Riley Wilson (Midlothian, Va.) were each recognized for the first time.

To be in consideration for the All-ACC Academic Team, student-athletes need a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

The Cavaliers have placed multiple selections on the ACC All-Academic Team in all but one year since 2007.

Harrington, an American Studies and Media Studies double major, led the team with five wins and had the team’s lowest ERA (3.49) among qualified pitchers. He was also the recipient of the ACC’s postgraduate scholarship and was recognized by the Virginia Athletic department with the Wahoowa Award and the Ernest H. Ern Jr. award for outstanding contributions to student life at UVA.

Abbott, a biology major, was a member of the 2018 ACC All-Academic team and ACC Honor Roll. On the mound this season he recorded 59 strikeouts in 44 innings. He tallied three saves to up his career total to nine in two years. Abbott was recently selected to pitch the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Kent adds the academic accolade after collected a number of on-field awards, including freshman All-America honors from D1Baseball.com and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Kent led the team in stolen bases with 17, while co-leading the club in triples (3) and RBI (42).

Whitten, an Inter-American Studies major, took hold of the team’s closer role, compiling nine saves, the third-most in the ACC. He appeared in a team-best 27 games and finished with a 3-1 overall record.

Wilson completed his master’s degree in Higher Education and had his best year on the mound in establishing career highs in appearances (25), innings pitched (25.0) and strikeouts (34). The left-hander recorded his first career save in the team’s regular season home finale against VCU.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released at a later date.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google