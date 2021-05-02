UVA alum Alec Bettinger to make MLB debut Sunday for Milwaukee Brewers

Published Sunday, May. 2, 2021, 11:51 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Former Cavalier and current Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Alec Bettinger (2014-17) will make his Major League Baseball debut on Sunday.

The righthander is the scheduled starting pitcher in the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2:10 EST.

Bettinger will the 49th former Cavalier to appear in an MLB game and the 26th former player coached by Brian O’Connor at Virginia. Bettinger is the eighth Cavalier (Tommy Doyle, Adam Haseley, Joe McCarthy, Josh Sborz, Pavin Smith, Matt Thaiss and Brandon Waddell) from the 2015 National Championship team to make it to the show.

Bettinger was a 10th round selection (294th overall) of the Brewers in the 2017 MLB Draft. He finished his career at UVA ranked fourth in UVA history with 22 wins and made 82 appearances in a Cavalier uniform, the fourth most in program history. He pitched in seven NCAA Tournament games including wins in game two of the 2015 Super Regional against Maryland and the 2016 regional against William & Mary.

A native of Woodbridge, Va., Bettinger was 22-10 in four seasons serving as both a starting pitcher and a reliever. He collected 11 career saves, including seven as a junior that were the sixth-most in the ACC. As a senior in 2017, he made 21 relief appearances and went 8-0 while pitching to a 2.43 ERA. He was part of eight Cavalier shutouts from 2014-2017, including four in his final season.

Related

Comments