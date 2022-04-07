Update: Two arrested in connection with shooting that led to school lockdown

Two people from Waynesboro have been charged with felonies in connection with the shooting in Stuarts Draft that led Augusta County authorities to put schools in the area on lockdown.

Joseph Darnell Martin and Peggy Joyce Flanagan, both of Waynesboro, face charges in the incident, which involved shots being fired at an occupied vehicle on Route 340 in Stuarts Draft.

The victim in this incident was not injured.

The shooting led to a heavy police presence in the Stuarts Draft area and the decision to place county schools and daycares in the vicinity on a modified lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

“This was an isolated incident between the three acquaintances, and there is no threat to the community at this time,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

