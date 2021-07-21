Update: Repairs complete on Route 608 Buffalo Creek bridge

Repairs are complete and all lanes are reopened to traffic on the Buffalo Creek bridge on Route 608 (Forge Road) in Rockbridge County.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, July 20 a crash at the Buffalo Creek bridge on Route 608 damaged the bridge railing. This location is in the vicinity of Route 700 (Bunker Hill Mill Road)

Crews worked throughout the night and into the day on Wednesday, July 21 to finish the repair work. Traffic was limited to a single lane with flagger traffic control during the repairs.

