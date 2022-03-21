Update: One arrested, two still sought, in Harrisonburg armed robbery

Published Monday, Mar. 21, 2022, 1:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Bridgewater woman has been arrested in connection with a March 9 armed robbery at Big Valley Games in Harrisonburg, and two people are still being sought.

Melody Wilson, 58, was arrested without incident on March 10, according to police, and has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count of armed robbery – principal in the second degree; both are felonies.

Wilson was released on March 11 on a $5,000 secured bond.

Authorities are still searching for Virginia Brown, 53, of Fort Defiance, who is wanted on warrants for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery – principal in the second degree, and for a still unknown third individual, a male.

The March 9 incident involved a masked male in dark clothing who entered Big Valley Games around 10:30 p.m. with a handgun and stole a cash box.

The case laid out by investigators has it that Brown reportedly lured the sole employee to the rear gaming room away from the employee office, and Wilson was at a gaming console near the front entrance and was communicating with the armed suspect.

Once the employee was distracted by Brown, the offender entered the business and was directed to the employee office by Wilson. Brown and Wilson were described as regular customers of the business. Despite the attempt to distract the employee, the offender was still noticed entering the office.

When the employee approached the offender, he pointed the handgun at the employee. After grabbing a cash box, the offender fled the scene on foot.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

The investigation to identify the armed robbery suspect continues. If you were a witness to this crime, can provide the whereabouts of Virginia Brown or have any further information to assist in the investigation, call Detective Wetherell at 540- 432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Like this: Like Loading...