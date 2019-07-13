Unprecedented demand, good prices yield great potato season for Virginia

Virginia is one of the top potato-producing states during the summer months, with an estimated value of production of nearly $17 million in 2018.

According to David Hickman of Dublin Farms in Horntown, Virginia, “Demand for Virginia red and yellow potatoes is unprecedented this year.” Virginia has benefited from positive growing conditions in contrast to less than favorable conditions in other areas. The state also experienced good potato-growing weather.

During the week of July 1, the Market News office of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services began daily reporting on the 2019 Virginia potato crop. Fifty-pound sacks of round white potatoes started the season at $14.75 compared to $12.75 last year; 50-pound sacks of round red potatoes are as high as $23.75, more than double the 2018 price of $10.75. Yellow potatoes are as high as $23.75 compared to $17.75 last year. Harvest of russet potatoes is just getting underway. Virginia farmers grow white potatoes for both the fresh market and for potato chips.

Harvest started around June 20 in Northampton Co. By July 2, harvest was going strong in both Northampton and Accomack Counties on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. While farmers grow potatoes in other parts of the state, the Eastern Shore is by far the largest production area.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google