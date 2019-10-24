Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path To a Title debuts Oct. 30

Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path To A Title will debut on ACC Network on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.

The 60-minute documentary covers Virginia’s run to its first men’s basketball national championship in 2019 after a heart-breaking loss in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Following the premiere on Oct. 30, Unbelievable will re-air on the following dates below. The documentary will also be available on ACCNX for at least 30 days. ACCNX streams live on the ESPN app and is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network.

Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path To a Title on the ACC Network

Wednesday, Oct. 30 – 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1 – 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1 – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 – 5 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 4 – 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5 – 1 pm.

Thursday, Nov. 7 – 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14 – 2 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 – 11 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 – 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28 – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29 – 10 a.m.

