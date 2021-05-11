Two Ohio escapees apprehended in Harrisonburg

Two Ohio men who had escaped from a correction center were among four people arrested by Harrisonburg Police and U.S. marshals in Harrisonburg on Monday.

Bryan Bassett, 32, and Curtis Glauser, 36, had escaped from Eastern Ohio Correction Center last Monday night. They are being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 800 block of Blue Ridge Drive Monday at 11:20 a.m. to assist the U.S. Marshals Service, which was looking for the two wanted individuals out of Ohio. Once the immediate area was secured, members of HPD’s Patrol and Special Operations Divisions maintained presence at the location while a search warrant was obtained. Blue Ridge Drive was blocked off between Bobwhite Place and Star Crest Drive during the operation.

Officers subsequently executed the search warrant, which resulted in the capture of the two male suspects and the arrest of two females also at the residence, without further incident.

One male suspect sustained an injury to the foot during the apprehension.

Also arrested in the operation were Jonni Lateigne, 30, of Harrisonburg, who had been wanted for failure to appear on a shoplifting charge, and Stephanie Cochran, 31, of Harrisonburg, who was charged with obstruction of justice.

“This response was a cooperative effort between highly trained HPD, HFD, EMS and other partner agencies to ensure the safety of the community and the success of the operation,” said Interim Chief of Police Gabriel Camacho.

HPD asks if anyone has further information related to this case to contact them at (540) 434- 4436. Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

